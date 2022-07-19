I never told delegates to vote against John Boadu - Ken Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has refuted claims that he spearheaded a campaign against John Boadu in his reelection bid as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, he refrained entirely from openly declaring support for candidates in the NPP National Delegates Conference held last weekend to elect national officers for the party because doing so had the tendency of causing deep cracks within the party.



In an interview with Neat FM, the outspoken politician mentioned that John Boadu has in the past been good to him thus he was indebted to him.



The Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament explained that he even offered help in a form of advice and other things to John Boadu and anyone who came to him for assistance in the lead-up to the conference.



Kennedy Agyapong was reacting to rumors that he had organized a pre-arrival party for delegates at Stoneview behind Erata Hotel where he and his team campaigned against John Boadu.



“I have never opened my mouth to say delegates should vote against John Boadu. I can never do that. I made up my mind that I want unity in the party, because from experience when party stalwarts declare support for a candidate against another, it brings conflict.



“The person who loses will also not be ready to support the party. That made us lose a lot of MPs, so for me, I did not support anybody in the open.



“Anybody who wins I can work with the person. However anybody who came to me, I helped in my own small way. I know a campaign is not a one-person job. So I never declared support at Stoneview for any candidate,” he said.







John Boadu lost his General Secretary position to Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,857 votes compared to the former who obtained 2,524 votes.



Following John Boadu’s defeat, Kennedy Agyapong has been accused of orchestrating his downfall with an Asaase Radio video being cited as reference.



In the said interview, Kennedy Agyapong promised to ‘punish’ John Boadu for not listening to the plight of party members.



"John Boadu will lose this elections. I will punish him for that. He is from my hometown, but you will see what will happen to John Boadu. I swear to God... because when you go to the party headquarters, there is nobody there. Grassroots should listen to me. There's nobody at the party headquarters to listen to their grievances," he said.







