I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi recounts her childhood experiences



She indicated has never tasted hardship in life



Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi said she is grateful to God



Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, Presidential Advisor on HIV/AIDS and a former High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, has indicated that she has never tasted hardship in life before.



She explained that her parents made sure that she never lacked anything while growing up and because they were well to do, they provided all that she needed upon request.



Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, while speaking to Accra-based Asaase radio said, she and her family find it strange when people complain of hardships because they never felt it.



She noted that in spite of the background she was coming from, her parents made sure that her siblings and she maintained disciplined lives which has contributed to them becoming responsible adults.



Being among the first three female medical doctors trained in the country, Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi said, people naturally do not want to hear such good stories but in her life, she has always been grateful to God.



“I have to be grateful to God. I have been blessed in life. My father was a lawyer, the first Nzema lawyer as everybody knows. Recently, he was celebrated. So, it was a privilege, we didn’t have to go through any hardship.



"In those days, it was common for people to use the communal pipes for water but we had a pipe in our house. My father was the first person to have a Water Closet [WC] in his house built in Sekondi in those days.



"People don’t like to hear such stories so, normally we don’t even talk about it but those who grew up with us in Sekondi knew that we lived a privileged life but very well disciplined.



"Our parents taught us discipline, being respectful, using the right language and above all, be God-fearing. So, those things underpinned my upbringing,” Dr. Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi said.