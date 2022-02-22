I never served as presidential staffer under Mahama – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has dismissed presidential staffer claims



He is in police custody



He has been charged with treason felony



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a known #FixTheCountry convener, has dismissed claims that he served as a presidential staffer in the Mahama administration.



He said the allegations levelled against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC are “factually inaccurate.”



A release from the private legal practitioner and law academic who is currently in prison custody, said available public information does not support the claims Abronye DC made in his statement to the Ghana Police Service.



“I have today furnished the Police with a list of officers appointed by the former President, under the Office of the President Act and which was reported to Parliament by the office of the former President during all his time in office”, he said.



“As the Police will confirm, the list does not contain my name, and there is no record anywhere that presents me as a presidential appointee to who the term presidential staffer properly applies,” he added.



The Cambridge PhD student, facing a treason felony charge, noted that he worked as a civil servant at the Foreign Affairs Ministry but was never appointed as presidential staffer.



He said, in April 2013, he was seconded by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to serve as a liaison officer.



However, “consistent with the practice of the Civil Service, I remained at all times a staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this role, I discharged my duties to the institution of the Civil Service and was subject at all times to the direction of the Civil Service, even at the Presidency.



“Also, I was at all times on my civil service pay, earning between ¢800 to ¢1000 net monthly.”



Barker-Vormavor explained why he decided not to react to the claims of Abronye DC all this while.



“I have ignored all these allegations for the same reason one does not interrogate why a fly is drawn to excrement. A person who lives in the gutters craves companionship, and I have little appetite for the gutter politics the 4th Republic has normalised.”



He is hoping the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take steps to clarify his status as a foreign service officer during the period of his secondment to the office of the President.