I never predicted a coup d'état in Ghana - Annoh-Dompreh denies reports

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyir, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has distanced himself from media reports of him saying current events in the 8th parliament are grounds for military intervention.



A report by Starrfm.com.gh on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, quoted the MP on Fawe FM as having cited the recent fights between members of the majority and the minority as likely to elicit a military intervention.



But reacting to the report in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip says his statement was taken out of context.



"That was not exactly what I said. You can listen to what I said in the audio. What I meant is that when the scuffle happened the last time, a minister got hurt; some people fell and all that. And I am saying that if this trend continues, it will be too bad for our country," he noted.



While explaining the statement he made in reaction to the recent military takeover in Burkina Faso, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said his statement was to the effect that parliament stands to bear the bigger effect in case of such development in Ghana.



His statement, he maintained, was premised on historical antecedents such as previous military takeovers experienced in Ghana.



"I never necessarily said there will be a coup d'état, but I referenced that anytime there has been a coup d'état, parliament suffers, I said that. But I didn't say that there is going to be a coup d'état. No, that's not what I said," the MP said.



