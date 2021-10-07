I never paid bribe to be confirmed - Dormaa East DCE

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Dormaa East District Assembly, Mr. Kofi Agyeman says he never bribed his way through to be confirmed.



According to him, he worked with the assembly members for four years and so they knew how hardworking he was, hence his confirmation.



A man believed to be in his early 40s who gave his name as Andrews was arrested by the Dormaa East District police command for extortion.



It was rumoured that the man had taken money from the DCE with the promise to help him get a confirmation.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Kofi Agyeman clarified that the Suspect was not sent by Jubilee House to take monies from them and help them win the election as he claimed.



Rather, he said even before the nomination process, the Suspect came to him and other Nominees with different cooked stories to extort monies from them.



“At some places he will say he is a pastor and can help you the Nominee to win, at some places he said he was from the Jubilee House and therefore can help you to win during the election and while doing that, he will ask you for money and other things,” the DCE said.



He said they realised that the suspect was trying to extort monies from them and called on the police to arrest and investigate him.



Moving forward, he said they want the police to investigate him whether he is genuine or a fraud.



After investigations, the DCE said if the police finds out that the suspect was truly a pastor, he would be allowed to go or vice versa.



Meanwhile, he said he had 100 percent confirmation when the votes were casted.



He urged the public to report such persons to the police to investigate them and deal with them accordingly.