I never had a stroke – Ken Agyapong confirms having brain tumor surgery in US

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Months after speculation gain currency in sections of the media that he had suffered a stroke, outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has dispelled the stroke reports.



He, however, confirmed undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor after he was diagnosed with the condition on the left side of his brain by a laboratory here in Accra, the Lancet Lab.



He addressed the matter in a December 30, 2021, interview with a local radio station in Assin Fosu, while on holiday in his constituency.



The vocal lawmaker and business mogul also revealed that the surgery had cost him US$283,000.



Agyapong stressed that prior to the scan and medical advice, he had been hale and hearty and had undergone all his routine annual medical examinations.



He said the CT-Scan was triggered by a bathroom accident in which he knocked his head leading to a severe headache.



After the scan results, he travelled to the United States for a second opinion and medics confirmed that it was best to undergo the procedure to remove the tumor as quickly as possible.



Agyapong also spoke about his philanthropic and social support activities within the Constituency among others support for widows, the elderly and the award of scholarships.



He also recently donated livelihood empowerment materials like sewing machines and hairdryers for trainee seamstresses and 'hairdressers,' while also donating food items such as rice and cooking oil for the elderly.