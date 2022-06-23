I never endorsed Bawumia’s flagbearership bid – President Kufuor clarifies

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has debunked reports in sections of the media and comments on social media purporting that he had endorsed the candidature of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Kufuor at a Father's Day event over the weekend spoke highly about the dedication of Bawumia and his loyalty to the NPP.



The office of the former President through a June 22, 2022 statement clarified that his comments about Bawumia were strictly apolitical and that there was no need for a spin to be put on it.



"The attention of the Office of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been drawn to erroneous reportage in some sections of the media, especially on social media, to the effect that President Kufuor has endorsed an aspiring candidate for the NPP flagbearership over several others who have expressed interest to contest in the race.



"The office wants to emphatically deny that any such endorsement took place on the said occasion and bemoan the fact that what transpired has been seriously misconstrued,” the statement signed by Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, a senior aide and spokesman read in part.



The statement also outlined the circumstances around which he praised the Vice President and tasked the party to ensure a level playing field for all candidates interested in the upcoming contest.







The NPP is expected to hold elections to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 General Elections.



Between Agyapong, Kyerematen and Bawumia - only Agyapong has formally declared his intentions to contest. Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko is another candidate who has declared his ambitions.



Agric Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto and former Minister Joe Ghartey are all rumoured to be eyeing the slot. The winner will take over from President Akufo-Addo who is ineligible to contest after his second term ends in early 2025.