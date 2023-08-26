‘I never donwplayed the importance of votes from Ashanti Region to NPP’s cause’ – Sammi Awuku

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Director of National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku has vehemently denied reports that he has downplayed the significance of votes from the Ashanti Region to the success of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during elections.



Sammi Awuku is alleged to have claimed the ruling NPP does not need votes from the Ashanti Region to win the 2024 polls.



The former NPP Youth Organizer has come under immense criticism for downplaying the value of votes from the party’s World Bank since 1992.



But spokesperson for the NLA Boss, Goodfellow Dei Ofei, reacting to this report on Angel Morning Show, rubbished the said comments adding that it is purely ‘falsehood’.



According to him, Sammi Awuku with his in-depth knowledge of Ghanaian politics will not lower himself by making such an “unhealthy political statement”, adding that Mr. Awuku who knows the significant role Ashantis play in the country’s politics and the NPP in particular will be the last person to downplay their votes.



“It is important that we correct all negative notions people will infuse in the political cycles. Do you think Sammi Awuku who has over 14 years of experience in politics and has served as a National Youth Organizer and a National Organizer and has led the party to win two elections will say that the NPP doesn’t need the votes of the Ashanti Region?” he quizzed host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.



He further described such development as a “very sad moment,” adding, that people only sought to dent the good image of Sammy Awuku for their gains.



Goodfellow further asked the public to treat the comments with the contempt they deserve since it is untrue.



