I never demanded Deputy Majority Leader position - Adwoa Safo

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has refuted claims that she requested the position of Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th parliament.



Her response comes after New Juaben South Member of Parliament, Michael Okyere Baafi, in February this year said the Dome-Kwabenya MP was ready to show up in parliament only if the Deputy Majority Leader position was conferred on her.



He added that Sarah Adwoa Safo was blackmailing government with that plea.



Reacting to this on Joy News' The Pulse on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Dome-Kwabenya MP debunked the claims and described it as a mere allegation that aims at tarnishing her hard-earned reputation.



“That is so, so untrue and I forgive anybody who goes out there to insult me because of hearsay and third party people telling them what they think they know, which is all untrue,” she said.



“Silence is golden and it was best for me to wait and respond appropriately. This is an attempt to bring my reputation into disrepute, what I have worked for since I was 29 years old and I don’t think I wanted to give in to that,” she added.



Sarah Adwoa Safo noted that she is still committed to governing New Patriotic Party and government and in no way intends to sabotage the party as is being suggested.