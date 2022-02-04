‘I need to open second GIJ’ - Kevin Taylor drags Captain Smart for hyping ‘dead’ scandal

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Kevin Taylor uncovers corruption scandal in 2020



Captain Smart refers to to same scandal in E-levy opposition



Kevin Taylor says Ghana needs more serious journalists to save the nation



US-based social media commentator and government critic, Kevin Taylor has slated fellow critic Captain Smart of Onua FM/TV.



Taylor’s concern related to Smart’s recent hype of a financial scandal that he had blown the lid on in October 2020 via his Facebook/Youtube channel, Loud Silence Media.



Captain Smart on the February 2, 2022, edition of his morning show, Onua Maakye, shared with his audience the content of the Audit Service communication that disclosed that tax revenues of 52.5 billion cedis had been transferred into unknown bank accounts.



“Let no one ask me how I got this letter. Nana Addo you appointed the Auditor-General yourself, ask how this letter got leaked,” he stated.



He had earlier computed how much 52 billion cedis would come up to in dollars. According to him, the figure comes up to 8.6 billion dollars. The disclosure comes at a time government is hoping to raise monies from the now controversial E-levy contained in the 2022 budget.



“Imagine Captain smart was this morning (February 2, 2022) claiming credit for a scandal I did all the way last year, I think I need to open a second GIJ because what we have now can’t save this country,” Taylor tweeted with a short video of Smart’s presentation.



Both journalists are known critics of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government. Despite operating from his New York base, Taylor’s broadcasts have earned him legal suits here in Ghana and recently one in the United States.



Captain Smart, who claims to be an NPP member, has repeatedly accused the government of being ‘wicked’ and doing all things contrary to the reasons for which they were voted into power.