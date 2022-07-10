I nearly slapped Ekwow Spio-Garbrah for lying against me - Afia Schwarzenegger

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has claimed that she nearly slapped popular politician and diplomat from the opposition NDC, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.



According to her, Spio-Garbrah was among those who were insinuating that former President John Dramani Mahama has bought a house for her.



She said the politician who was at the time contesting the former President made it part of his campaign message just to tarnish the image and reputation of the former President.



"Ekwow Spio-Garbrah sat at Hitz FM and mentioned that John Dramani Mahama has bought a house for me. I later met him at the house of one of my sugar daddies, removed my shoes and screamed 'hey! were you the one saying John Mahama has bought a house for me, where is the house?' When he was not saying anything meaningful, I told him that for sake of my boyfriend, I would have slapped him.



"You cannot go and sit on radio and spew lies [against me]. I worked hard and earned the money I used in purchasing my house. It is not as if a man gave me the money...I have been tagged a prostitute for a long time because Maurice Ampaw claimed John Dramani Mahama has bought a house for me," Afia Schwarzenegger narrated on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 9.



The comedienne further noted that Spio-Garbrah at the time was drinking a whisky that she had bought and kept in her sugar daddy's house.



"That is what got me angry. Immediately I saw him drinking my whisky, I said, herh! you can lie about me and still drink my whisky? Is that what it is?" Schwarzenegger added.



Background



Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, on Friday, September 8, 2017, said on Kumasi-based Abusua FM that former President John Dramani Mahama bought a house for the comedienne.



He explained to Kwame Adinkra that, “documents covering the house is in Afia’s name, the husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, topped up the proceeds from the sale of an SUV car President Mahama gave her so it is not true she alone bought that house."







