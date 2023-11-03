I nearly died after moderating 76 quizzes in one year – NSMQ mistress

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Prof. Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann has disclosed that she nearly lost her life after she engaged in a hectic task of moderating 76 quizzes in a single year.



The Biomedical Scientist revealed this when she was interviewed on Starr Chat on Starr FM by Host Bola Ray on Thursday.



When asked by the host if she’s ever felt pressured and wanted to resign, she responded:



“I have thought about it as my responsibilities have increased now. I am now a Dean, it is a good thing I only do thirteen contests in a year now. The largest number of contests I have done in a year is 76, the thing nearly killed me. It nearly killed me, I was ill in the middle of that programme and it was the year after that, that other quiz mistresses joined.”



The Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana also rubbished claims by some section of the public that she has a bias for some particular schools when she moderates the popular quiz competition.



“I don’t take sides, I have no interest in any school. I don’t know the contestants from anywhere. I am not interested in any school, when I get there, I am there to do a professional job. This is why you must be careful about slandering someone, because without that reputation for fairness I would not have lasted this long. If you like me to resign today, I would do so.”