'I must admit they had the numbers' - NPP MP reacts to 'Yentua' demo turnout

Politics of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

"I must admit that they had the numbers..." Stephen Amoah popularly called "Sticka" said in reaction the recent 'Yentua' demonstration that hit Accra.



The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress on Thursday went on a "Yentua" demonstration to protest against the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) introduced by the government.



They were joined by some Civil Society Organisations and Ghanaians who are strongly against the 1.75% levy.



Reacting to the numbers, during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament asked the ruling NPP to "double their steps"



Listen to him in the video below



