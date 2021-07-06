'I murdered Uber driver for money rituals'- Suspect confesses

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The main suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old Headteacher of Atonsu-based Rogel Montesorri Basic School has confessed that he was motivated by the quest to get rich.



30-year-old Rashid Ibrahim was arrested on Sunday after the decapitated body of the late Israel Agyei Manu was discovered at Feyiase New site.



He confessed to police investigators that he acted on assurances of some people he consulted to bring a human head for money ritual.



The Public Relations Officer of Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo speaking to the media said, “Yesterday after the incident, we had a tip-off that he was the one behind the killing of the gentleman so we quickly apprehended him. Initially, he denied the incident; he denied it that he was the one behind it and pleaded alibi.”



ASP Godwin Ahianyo continued that, 'During further interviews and questioning, he broke down and actually confessed, adding that he perpetrated the crime alone.”



Rashid had earlier denied his involvement in the crime but later led the police to retrieve the machete he used to butcher the driver whose services he sought as a driver with a ride-hailing application, Bolt.



Background



A white Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration GE 3170 21 was seen parked at the scene where the lifeless body of the deceased, Israel Agyei Manu was found in the Bosomtwe District.



The late Manu works part-time as a cabbie driver( online hailing cabbie) besides his teaching profession.



According to ASP Ahianyo, the suspect hired the services of the deceased to cart some speakers in the vicinity into his Bolt car.



Unknown to the deceased, Rashid pulled a machete he had concealed on the way and started attacking from behind.



“He hired the services of the driver and told him to lead him to a place where he could go and get his speakers. So when they got to the scene, he asked him to park the vehicle and walk with him so that he could go and get the speakers.



Meanwhile, Rashid is in police custody and being prepared for court.