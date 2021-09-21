I moved a motion to ban Chiefs from politics at consultative assembly – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said he is the brain behind the exclusion of Chiefs from politics in the 1992 Constitution, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



According to the NDC scribe, he and one S.P Adamu at the consultative Assembly that drafted the 1992 Constitution moved a motion that was upheld and which required Chiefs to stay out and above politics, a decision he believes is serving Ghana well but for occasional incidents when some Chiefs want to disregard the barrier.



He was reacting to news that the Oti Regional House of Chiefs leader Nana Besemuna III last week apologized to President Akufo-Addo for failing to secure a seat for the NPP in the 2020 election. Various reports said the House of Chiefs said despite the numerous development projects spearheaded by the New Patriotic Party in the newly created region, the party still lost in the region.



The top Oti chief made this comment at a durbar following the President’s visit to the Oti Region to inspect and also commission some government projects.



“It is sad that the region could not secure even a seat for your party despite all that you have done for us. But I dare say that that is the beauty of democracy. We hope that being the astute politician that you are, you will understand the dynamics of elections... We can only apologise and ask that you put this behind you and focus on your developmental agenda for the region.” the chief said.



But Asiedu Nketia believes the Chief must respect themselves and the laws of the land which seeks to protect them from political influences.



According to him, at the consultative Assembly for the 1992 Constitution, the Chiefs were there and saw him move a motion to effectively ban them from politics but they didn’t have a problem.



He said they also removed the requirement that central government recognizes a Chief before he can hold himself as Chief, saying such powers were taken away and given to families and clans and house of chiefs.