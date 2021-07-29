I’m worried Central Region is allowing other regions to overshadow it - Alban Bagbin

Regional News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: saltfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, has expressed worry over the lack of desire to sell the Central Region as one of the topmost regions that has contributed to the educational, political and economic growth of Ghana.



The Speaker who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Parliament Committees’ meeting on telecommunication and information technology in Winneba on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 bemoaned how this has affected the superiority of the region considering how resourceful it has been in the history of the country.



“I am always worried that the Central Region, in particular, is allowing others to overshadow the region because it has produced more of the freedom fighters, more of the intellectuals and more of the illustrious sons and daughters of Ghana than any other area in Ghana,” Mr Bagbin said



The Speaker said he is ready to allocate time to MPs on the floor of Parliament in the area to tout the various contributions of the region to national growth. He has therefore charged MPs within the area to begin thorough research about the region.



“I am prepared to give space to particularly your MPs to eulogize important personalities that started the fight for independence even before we lost independence in 1844 after signing the Bond of 1844.”



“So be prepared and come so we give you the opportunity to eulogize your great grandfathers who started it all particularly the kings from this area. I know that if you do not know where you are coming from, you will never know where you are going.”