I’m waiting for a one-on-one with John Mahama, he refused to build Asomdwee park – Koku

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said former President John Dramani Mahama refused to build the Asomdwee Park where the Late Professor John Evans Atta Mills was buried.



The Founder of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute says he is waiting for a one-on-one encounter with Mr. Mahama to confront him on this. matter.



“John Mahama deliberately REFUSED to build Asomdwee Park & whether he likes it or not, the Atta-Mills Institute has begged President Akufo-Addo to build it – and it is being built to the glory of God. Atta-Mills Institute will not die ooooo!!!! President Akufo-Addo thank you,” he tweeted.



He added, “I am waiting for a one-on-one with John Mahama.”



As part of the 10th anniversary for the late Professor Mills, Former President Mahama is expected to launch the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage, a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organization anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.



According to a statement issued by the Governing Board of the JEAM Memorial Heritage and signed by Board Chairman Alex Segbefia, the Memorial Heritage will be launched at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on February 1, 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills 10 years on.”



“There will be thematic presentations by Professor Akua Kuenyehia, former President of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, Professor Francis Dodoo, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and four-time Olympian and Dr. Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies,” the statement added.



