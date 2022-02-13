I'm told Afia Akoto was sacked from MASLOC because she married an NDC man – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has said he has been informed about the dismissal of Afia Akoto.



While condemning the development, the legislator mentioned that the basis for Afia Akoto's dismissal from the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is unfathomable.



“I’m told Afia Akoto has been sacked from MASLOC. They say she got married to an NDC man so they sacked her,” he said on Accra-based OMAN FM.



The legislator believes that the party’s action against members will be detrimental, stressing that there is the need for something to be done about the situation.



He noted that members of the party are peeved by the actions of the party and are rather preaching against the party - a move he believes will not go well for the party if nothing is done about it.



“Members of the party are bitter about what is happening in the party. They are the ones preaching against the party and if nothing is done about this it will lead us to opposition,” the businessman said.



Kennedy Agyapong noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not reward people who sacrifice for the party because they do not see their worth. The party, rather, rewards people who pretend to be gentle, he argued.



He cautioned against this indicating that people who communicate and work for the party should be rewarded.



Afia Akoto, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is married to Chief Biney, the Deputy National Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She was appointed the Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.