I’m tired of picking dead bodies at Kumasi Children’s Park – Assembly member

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The assembly member for the Afful Nkwanta electoral area in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi has appealed to government and security agencies to check the increasing criminal activities in and around the Kumasi Children’s park.



According to Daniel Otuo Acheampong, at least with the support of Zongo Police command, they pick two dead bodies every month from the abandoned children’s recreational centre as a result of the pivotal role the facility plays in harbouring criminals.



Speaking in EIB’s News Ashanti regional Correspondent, Isaac Justice Bediako, the Assembly members said, “every two weeks I pick one dead body meaning averagely I call the Zongo police command to pick two dead bodies monthly,” he said.



He added that the criminals feel very safe in the abandoned Kumasi Children’s park and the dilapidated library which serves as their home.



“There are a lot of armed robbers and thieves around this building, they are trigger happy and have been shooting people here for their bags and phones. Some of the criminals also die here when they survive robbery attacks in unsuccessful robbery operations when they sustain injuries,” he disclosed.



He disclosed, in 2020 former education minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh signed a contract with Ghana Library Board to renovate the park but the project has since stalled.



He said, “the abandoned Kumasi Children Park is creating a lot of trouble for my electoral area, we are not safe. All we wish is for the government and the Kumasi city management to renovate the facility to check crime and nothing more,” he pleaded.