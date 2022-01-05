I’m tired of collecting dead bodies at Kumasi Children’s Park – Assembly Member

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

The Assembly Member for the Afful Nkwanta Electoral Area in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, is appealing to government and security agencies to check increasing criminal activities in and around the Kumasi Children’s park.



According to Daniel Otuo Acheampong, with the support of Zongo Police command, they pick at least two dead bodies every month from the abandoned children’s recreational centre as the facility houses criminals.



Speaking to EIB Network’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Isaac Justice Bediako, the Assembly members said, “every two weeks I pick one dead body meaning averagely I call the Zongo police command to pick two dead bodies monthly’’ he said.



He explained this is because the criminals feel very safe in the dilapidated library of the abandoned facility which is serving as their home.



“There are a lot of armed robbers and thieves around this building, they are trigger happy and have been shooting people here for their bags and phones. Some of the criminals also die here when they survive robbery attack in unsuccessful robbery operations when they sustain injuries’’ he disclosed.



He disclosed, in 2020 former Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh signed a contract with Ghana Library Board to renovate the park. A heap of sand was brought to begin the project but the contractor packed off without any explanation from the educational ministry as to why the project has stalled.



He said, “the abandoned Kumasi Children Park is creating a lot of trouble for my electoral area, we are not safe. All we wish is for the government and the Kumasi city management to renovate the facility to check crime. Nothing more’’ he pleaded.