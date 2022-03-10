I'm the unifier NPP needs to 'break the 8' - Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: Ayisah Foster

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful, has made it clear that, he is the unifier the party needs to 'break the 8' as far as the 2024 general election is concern.



According to him, NPP as a political party needs someone who is a unifier and is ready to mobilize people to work for the betterment of the party.



He said, the political party is not a one man affair but is more or less a communal labour so he leading NPP in the Ashanti Region as a chairman will surely see to the fortunes of the party in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Hello FM this morning as monitored by Broadcastergh.com, the Hope and Reliance Leadership award winner maintained that, if pride and the character of claiming supremacy in the party in the Ashanti Region is not discouraged, it will be difficult for the party to 'break the 8'.



"This is the time NPP needs to bring on board everyone to propagate the good work the party has done over the years.



"It is not time for division, for me I think we have to work together, think together, decide together and solve issues together." He stated.



He hinted that, no single person in the party has single handedly financed the monitory issues of the party in the Ashanti Region, it has never happened. He deduced.



COKA, affectionately called, further indicated, the issue of I single handedly financed this in the Ashanti Region must be discouraged.



He cited that even former President John Agyekum Kuffour, in spite of their wealth solicited for funds from the people of Suame-Magazine and market women in the Ashanti Region during his campaigns before he became the President, likewise Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the sitting President of our land in spite of his wealth background.



"So, let me say on record that one person cannot finance a political party so the 'I,I,I (Possessive) behavior in the Ashanti Regional NPP must be stopped.



Building a political party is a consensus approach and not a One man show", He told the host in the cause of the interview.



For now ,I'm pleading with all Party members, both home and Abroad, especially our elders to come on board, help us with their knowledge and help break the 8 together.