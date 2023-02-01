I’m the only one who can win 80% of votes from Ashanti Region, reduce NDC’s strength in Volta – Alan

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has made a strong case for the delegates of the party to choose him as their candidate for the 2024 elections.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Alan said that the party needs a candidate who can win not less than 80 percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region.



The former trade and industry minister added that not only can he win the party over 80 percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region but he can pull a good number of votes for strongholds of the largest opposition party, the NDC.



“We are not just looking for a flagbearer, we are looking for someone who can help the NPP retain power... Everybody knows that the Ashanti Region is the backbone of the NPP… And so for a difficult election, which I perceive is going to happen in 2024, you need a candidate that is going to win at least 80 percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region to guarantee us victory.



“You need a candidate who can do two things, consolidate your base and reduce the strength of your opponent. We all know that the base of the NDC is the Volta Region but many people have been asking why Voltarians like me so much.



“Everybody in Ghana knows that the people of the Volta Region have taken me to be one of them. I believe that I am the candidate who can win 80 percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region and also compete with the NDC in the Volta Region for their votes to be reduced,” he said in Twi.



Alan added that he has name recognition and he is known in every corner of Ghana.



“I have been working with Akufo-Addo all these years and there is no village where Akufo-Addo is known where I’m not known," he said.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the interview below:







