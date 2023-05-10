I’m the only former national executive contesting for NPP flagbearership – Kwabena Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyapong, has stated that his past experience as a national executive member sets him apart and positions him favourably for victory in the NPP's primaries.



According to him, his experience, coupled with his past electoral successes within the party, will resonate with delegates and solidify their support for his candidacy.



Agyapong further noted that a considerable number of the delegates who will cast their votes in the primaries have previously voted for him in earlier elections.



He attributed this widespread support to the confidence the delegates have in his leadership abilities and his unwavering commitment to the NPP.



Speaking in an interview with Movement TV on May 9, 2023, the former General Secretary of the Party, emphasized that the delegates recognize him as someone who embodies the values and principles of the NPP.



“I believe that I will win the election because I am the only person who has won national elections within the party, so, there are a lot of people who will be voting that have already voted for me before in the previous elections, and they believe in me… and they know that I’m a true party person so I am really confident,” he said



The race for the NPP flagbearership slot has top party members including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; former Food and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong among others.



November 4, 2023, has been slated as the date for the primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.







