I’m the Paul of our time – Bawumia rejects latter-day NPP member tag

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagearer race and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has likened himself to the Apostle Paul in the Bible.



Paul, formerly known as Saul of Tarsus who underwent a transformative experience on the road to Damascus, where he encountered the Holy Spirit.



This encounter changed his life forever, leading him to become one of the most significant figures in the early Christian church.



With a deep passion for sharing the Gospel, Paul embarked on extensive missionary journeys, spreading the message of Jesus Christ to diverse communities and cultures.



His unwavering commitment to evangelism and his tireless efforts in establishing Christian communities played a vital role in the expansion of the faith.



Speaking to Delegates in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who likened himself to Paul in the Bible said: “They claim Dr Bawumia joined the NPP in 2008 so he should not be given the opportunity to become the flagbearer



"But if you read the bible, did Paul join Christianity early? But when you look into the Bible you’ll realize that he worked more than everyone. Apart from Jesus, the one who influenced Christianity the most is Paul,” he told delegates.



Bawumia will come up against other contenders like Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kofi Konadu Apraku and others in the race to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.