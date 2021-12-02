I’m surprised NDC’s female MPs did not stand up for Adwoa Safo – Freda Prempeh

Politics of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Tano-North Constituency, Freda Prempeh, has expressed disappointment in female NDC MPs for supporting MPs who claimed Sarah Adwoa Safo was impersonated.



She was of the view that these female MPs should have stood up for Adwoa Safo after the MPs were making arguments based on the hairstyles of Adwoa Safo on Tuesday and Wednesday.



“The argument they were making was based on her hairstyles on Tuesday and Wednesday. They said today she was with a pony and the next day the hair has changed. I mean how can you go that extreme. And I was surprised my fellow women from the other side allowed their people to make a mockery of a woman in the house. And not just any woman, a former deputy majority leader and a former minister for procurement, an MP and a minister for Gender,” she told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



The minister noted that women on the regular change their wigs and as such, it was so low of the NDC MPs to use that for their argument.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating a case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in Parliament on Tuesday.



According to him, the Minority side suspects the lady the Majority side came in with was not the Dome Kwabenya MP.



Meanwhile, the majority side has dismissed this assertion as they insist that the Gender Minister was present on Tuesday.