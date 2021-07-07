‘I’m surprised NDC ‘gat’ nerves to go on demo talking about security’ – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no legitimacy to protest against what they perceive to be insecurity in the country.



Agyapong who is also Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee stressed that given the NDC’s past record in managing Ghana’s security, any other group or individual can complain about the state of security or lack of it except the NDC.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Agyapong made when he appeared on the July 6 edition of the Good Evening Ghana talk show.



“I’m surprised NDC ‘gat’ nerves to go on demonstration talking about security, they gat nerves; but you know, we have to tolerate them because it is about politics.



“Have they forgotten about themselves? NDC? I want every Ghanaian without political tag to say there is insecurity in our society but not NDC. The atrocities committed by these people in this country, they gat nerves,” a bewildered Agyapong added.



Asked whether he was not confusing the NDC with the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime from which the NDC was born, he said both regimes were equally bad in handling security.



“Both PNDC and NDC (were disastrous), and I was surprised at Totobi Quakyi commenting on security. Totobi Quakyi talking about security? In his time at National Security, what did he do? Crimes that were committed, he was in charge of security and what happened during his tenure?



“He has no legitimacy to talk about insecurity because during his tenure we all saw and experienced what happened in Ghana, who could even talk?” he quizzed.



The MP was addressing the NDC’s July 6 protest over the state of insecurity in the country. The ‘March for Justice’ event was organized by the party’s youth wing.



It culminated in the presentation of two petitions, one to the presidency and the other to parliament; outlining a set of measures needed to be taken to boost the country’s security which according to the party continues to deteriorate.



The protest, the party added, was also to highlight the level of economic hardships and general discontent at the way the country is being governed.