I’m still waiting for Mahama’s congrats on my 2020 victory – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an address ahead of January 8, 2024, Constitution Day.



Among others, he spoke about the importance of Ghana's democracy and the need to continually protect it and consolidate the gains of the last three decades.



2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the day marked as a statutory holiday.



Akufo-Addo also touched on the need for a clean and fair election come December 2024, stressing that he was ready to do all it takes to ensure the process benefits Ghana above any party or candidate.



“In the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election and the winning candidates of the conclusion of the process should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,” he stated.



Then he sent a tongue-in-cheek message to former president John Dramani Mahama: “On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting on my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory.”



Watch his address below:







About the 2024 presidential race:



The 2024 presidential race will be Mahama's fourth straight jab at the seat.



Mahama's loss in 2016 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended with his concession of defeat and even though he contested the 2020 loss in court, the party relied on multiple results by the Electoral Commission and did not file any base documents (pink sheets).



In the 2024 vote, he will come up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo.



About the Constitution Day:



The day is observed generally as a holiday as it serves as a recognition of the 4th republican constitutional dispensation of Ghana which started on January 7, 1993.



This holiday is also to recognize the country’s effort to maintain and sustain the 4th republic over the years.



This year's holiday would be observed on 8th January 2024 since 7th January falls on a Sunday.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



