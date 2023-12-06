I’m still an NPP member but speak for Movement For Change – Courage Nobi

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The Acting Director of Communications for the Movement for Change (MFC), Courage Nobi, has revealed that he’s still a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite being the mouthpiece of the movement.



His disclosure on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV comes barely a fortnight after the NPP revoked the membership of four prominent members: Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, for their public endorsement of a presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, and not the party’s elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



A statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, communicating the party’s decision, cites the endorsement as a breach of the party’s constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).



These articles emphasize members’ obligation to abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party.



The press release highlighted the party’s awareness of the activities of the four individuals and noted their persistent association with the NPP despite their breach of the party’s constitution.



It concluded by clarifying that their actions go against the principles of the party and, as a result, their membership has been forfeited.



But speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Courage Nobi said he finds nothing wrong with being a member of the NPP and still speaking for the Movement for Change.



“Oh yes, I am still a member of the NPP and also a member of the Movement for Change, because it’s only a movement and not yet a political party. It’s a political organization that is seeking to make independence possible. There are known NDC members who are part of the movement. When we went to the Ashanti region, a Regional Communications Team member of the NDC came to join. He even spoke during our activation; his video is on YouTube.”



He added, “So, the point is that everybody can be part of this movement. The only condition is that, are you tired of politics without principle and leadership without integrity? do you want to see a country that is better run that gives you faith in the Republic you belong to? If that is your state, then you qualify to be part of this movement. If you want a leader who has a proven track record of credibility, then come and be part of this movement.”