I’m still an MP – ‘Defiant’ James Quayson storms Parliament

Friday, 6 August 2021

•James Quayson has filed an appeal over the decision by the Cape Coast High Court



•He was in Parliament on Thursday to carry out Parliamentary duties



•A Cape Coast High Court last month annulled the result of the Parliamentary election in Assin North



Despite a High Court order barring him from holding himself as such, James Gyaakye Quayson insists that he is the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency.



The embattled lawmaker according to multiple reports stormed Parliament on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to participate in official parliamentary duties.



Quayson who is a member of Parliament’s Privileges Committee joined the meeting that discussed the contempt charge against Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong that had been referred to it by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



When quizzed by JoyNews if his actions are not disregard for the court, James Quayson said: “the court directive is there, but also there is a process that you take after such pronouncements and rulings, and I have satisfied all the requirements. I am not going to get into details on that. But, based on processes that I have initiated, it gives me the opportunity to stay as MP for Assin North.



“And for that matter, any committee I belong to in parliament which is also an extension of parliament equally binds my membership, which is why I was in the meeting,” Mr Quayson added.



“There is a new law in effect that says once you file those processes, it automatically binds you into a position where it is almost as if it is heard….”



James Quayson appealed to his constituents to have faith in him and trust that all the issues will be settled soon.



“All I am saying to my people is that they should stay strong and maintain the support that they have given me. And as I have always said, I would never fail them. I have come purposely to uplift a very neglected community, and that is what I am here for,” Mr Quayson said.



When asked if Quayson’s action is not a concern for Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, the chairman of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee said no issue has been raised by any member yet.



“This is a Privileges Committee. The Honourable Member of the committee (James Gyakye Quayson) is not before the committee on any matter of contempt referred to us. Whatever there is, he is here as an MP.



“If there are any issues with that, I am sure the processes of the court will be used to determine that… So I encourage you to speak to him after you’ve spoken to us,” he said.



