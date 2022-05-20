I’m still a member of the PNC – David Apasera

Politics of Friday, 20 May 2022

etvghana.com

2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera says he is still a member and leader of the party.



According to him, the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on May 12, 2022 is not valid per the party’s constitution. “What happened on the 12th of May, 2022 is not a NEC meeting. That was the Dr. Edward Mahama faction of the party meeting together and we can’t call that a meeting. I am still a member of the party and as it stands now, its leader.”



At a press conference in Accra last Thursday, General Secretary of the party, Janet Nabla announced that the NEC had met and decided to terminate the membership of David Apasera and the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah.



They were dismissed over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of funds which is in breach of Article 14 (b) of the party’s constitution which states that, “A member of the party, who is in breach of the above, shall be liable to dismissal under this constitution, except otherwise agreed by the National Delegates’ Congress upon an appeal by the said member of the party.”



Addressing the development in an interview with Samuel Eshunon the Happy Morning Show, David Apasera indicated that Janet Nabla had been suspended and could not call a NEC meeting for that matter.



According to him, the so-called NEC meeting in Kumasi was held with regional party chairmen in the pockets of Dr. Edward Mahama, an estranged former flagbearer of the party, and led by Janet Nabla who has the favour of the former.



“Dr. Mahama personally called these chairmen to meet Janet in Kumasi for the so-called NEC meeting. It was there that they reversed her suspension and decided to suspend the Chairman and myself,” he added.



Per the PNC’s constitution, the 1st Vice Chair of the party is supposed to take over the leadership of the national party in the absence of the National Chair, but this was disregarded in the “so called NEC meeting. A regional chairman present at the meeting was nominated acting National Chair whilst the 1st Vice Chair was around. Her behaviour is neither here nor there and we condemn it.”





