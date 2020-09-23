Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm still NPP Communications Director, I haven't resigned - Yaw Buaben Asamoa clears air

Member of Parliament for Adenta constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Member of Parliament for Adenta constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has debunked claims that the New Patriotic Party has removed him as Communications Director for the party.



According to sources, the Adenta MP is no more the NPP Communications Director and that he has somehow been replaced with the Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea who happens to also be a former Communications Director of the party.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Buaben Asamoa stressed he has not resigned neither has his party leadership made any attempts to replace him.



He explained that Nana Akomea is rather assigned to complement his (Buaben Asamoa) work as the party goes into the December 7 polls.



"It's not true. It's a complete propaganda. I am still the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party. Nana Akomea is coming to help ahead of the elections. All the people who were part of the 2016 campaign are all tasked to help in the communication. So, Nana Akomea is only coming to help; he's not the Director of Communications," he emphasized.

