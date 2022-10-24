I’m sick, tired of the usual NPP, NDC politics, blame game - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he is tired of his own party and the opposition National Democratic Congress politicising issues.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen stated that it was past time for politicians to be truthful and stop lying to the public.



He stated that we need responsible politicians from all political parties who will accept and work on their mistakes.



He argued that leaders are responsible politicians who accept their mistakes.



He was responding to several concerns expressed by Ghanaians about the cedi’s depreciation and other economic challenges confronting the country.



He stated that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar is a threat to businesses and that if caution is not exercised, it could reach Ghc30 by Christmas.



Every week, the dollar gains value against the cedi. This is a serious issue. I had no idea this would be the case because the Bank of Ghana had taken steps to address it. This is not about the NDC and the NPP. This is a major national issue. Soap, toothpaste, and other goods are becoming more expensive. The price of goods and services does not take into account whether you are NDC or NPP. The cost of living affects all Ghanaians, regardless of political party affiliation.”



He said the way we do politics in the country has affected our ability to deal with the galamsey menace.



He admitted that although the politics of the NDC and NPP will continue to be there, we have to be candid and have the interest of the nation at heart.



Mr. Boahen made the remarks in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.