I’m shocked police didn’t invite Dr K.K Sarpong's driver for flaunting US$100,000 - Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

• Okudzeto Ablakwa has wondered where GNPC CEO's driver got USD 100,000 to flaunt on social media



• Thee driver also displaced his house and cars at Trassaco in the video gone viral



• Okudzeto Ablakwa wants the police to invite him for questioning



Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed shock at the police for not inviting the driver of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) CEO, Dr K.K Sarpong for flaunting USD 100,000 on social media.



He also wondered where the driver got the money.



He furthered that the driver acted carelessly by showing his house at Trassaco and the interior of his room while some friends cheered him in the video.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Friday, August 6, 2021, Okudzeto Ablakwa said, "The GNPC Chief Executive’s driver who was showcasing USD100,000. 10,000 bundles…I am so shocked that he was not invited by the police. I am still shocked."



"Where did he get that money from? And if the GNPC Chief Executive Officer driver has that kind of money, and was flaunting his cars, living room and house, and he had boys giving him fans," he added.



The said driver, according to reports earns approximately GHC5,600 as his basic salary minus allowances a month.



He was employed around November 2019.



