I’m shocked Mahama ruled Ghana – NPP youth organiser

Politics of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha has declared that he is very amazed a person like former President John Dramani Mahama has governed the country before.



Salam argues that John Mahama does not have the country at heart but he just wants to govern.



The NPP youth organiser’s outburst comes on the back of John Mahama’s remarks about the current judicial system being packed with NPP judges and justices.



Salam added that Mahama’s decision to balance the judicial service gives him off as someone who wants to satisfy his interests should he come to power.



“To tell your people that when we come will balance it clearly tells your entire interest is canal, it’s parochial and you do not have any interest of the state at heart. All that you are coming to do is to serve a certain parochial interest.



“Look, I was shocked when I was watching the former President. I was shocked that this person led Ghana and is clamouring for a return. …there is no basis to say this. It is organised hypocrisy,” he said on the September 3 edition of TV3 Newday.



What Mahama said:



“You can see what the current president has done, he has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting," he noted in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2.



“He has packed the court and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary.



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people on to the bench.



“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is,” he added.



The issue of appointments to the bench has been topical under this government with allegations that politically exposed people have been appointed by the president.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of coups on The Lowdown







