I’m selfless, compassionate and cannot be manipulated - Kwabena Agyepong speaks on Presidency

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyepong says he is the only candidate with the country at heart and the nationalistic spirit to take over from President Akufo-Addo.



The politician and former press secretary under the era of former President John Agyekum Kufour said he has what it takes to be the next president of the republic of Ghana.



Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that as an experienced personality, he has since it all and understands the political system of Ghana.



According to him, he is willing to make sacrifices for the country, serve, and provide selfless leadership.



“That is the kind of leadership we require. We need leaders who can ask themselves if they are willing to make sacrifices for the sake of the country. That’s the type of person I am. I have a track record. That is the kind of spirit we require.”



The engineer went on to say that we need politicians who are not self-centred but instead set a good example. We must change the narrative and elect leaders who care about the country. I’m not saying this because I want to be elected president of the republic or as a presidential candidate.”



”My passion is about the transformation of this country and the Ghanaian,” he added.



Politicians, he believes, should have no time or interest in materialism and should instead focus on the best ways to improve people’s lives.



He stated that he would run in the presidential primaries and hoped to be one of the final five candidates if the number of candidates exceeded five and a special delegates conference was used to reduce the numbers.



According to Kwabena Agyepong, we need strong leaders who are capable of developing policies that will improve the lives of people, particularly the youth.



“We need a courageous leader, a compassionate leader, a leader who is committed and willing to make difficult or hard decisions.” I humbly submit that I possess these qualities. I am not easily manipulated.”