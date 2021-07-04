I’m scandalized Alban Bagbin has become cheerleader for anti-LGBTQ bill – H. Kwasi Prempeh

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh has berated the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Babgin for making the international headlines, “for all the wrong reasons.”



He believes the Speaker’s neutrality in the House just failed as lawmakers introduced an anti-LGBTQ bill that would criminalize the “promotion, advocacy, funding and act of homosexuality in all its forms.



“How a Speaker who is not a Member of Parliament and has no legislative initiative or vote in the business of the House gets to make himself into the cheerleader for a bill, including personally guaranteeing its passage, just beats me."



“…He is cast more in the mould of the Speaker in Westminster, not the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington", the CDD Boss said in a comment on Facebook.



The Speaker of parliament has said that the LGBTQ “pandemic” is worse than the COVID-19 pandemic, and “it must be fought by all of us.”



His comments come after eight Members of Parliament presented a bipartisan private members’ bill to him- Speaker for a clear ban on activities of LGBTQI in Ghana.



The bill standing in the name of Samuel Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram),

Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West), Della Adjoa Sowah (Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi) when passed will clearly outlaw the practice of homosexuality in its entirety.



But Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh maintained Ghana's political class is now totally captured by the "Phar-i-sees; they who see all "sins" that are far but none that is close to them."