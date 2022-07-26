I'm satisfied I had opportunity to serve - Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has delivered his profound gratitude to the party leadership as his tenure comes to an end.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa will from this day [July 25] no longer be the party's Communications Director.



This follows the election of new national executives for the party which happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



By the constitution of the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, whose position is by appointment, is to vacate his office.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he was thankful to the party for allowing him to lead the communication machinery.



According to him, it is an honour to him because, "it seldom happens that although I was a Member of Parliament for Adentan, I would also be called upon to serve in the capacity" of a Communications Director.



Mr. Buaben Asamoa extolled his excellent performance stressing he effectively executed his duties.



Appreciating the party, he emphasized; "I am satisfied that the party gave me this opportunity to serve in this capacity."



