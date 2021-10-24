I’m sad Bawumia’s late mum will not see what the future holds for her son – Otumfuo

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has said it is sad the mother of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Hajia Mariama Bawumia is not alive to see what the future holds for her son.



In a one page tribute to the late mother of the Vice President, the revered King eulogized Hajia Mariama and described her as a source of undying support and sustenance behind her husband Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, a prestigious politician to emerge from the North.



“On the roll of honor belongs Hajia Mariama Bawumia. She not only was the steady heart behind one of the titans of politics in the North during the most tumultuous periods of Ghana’s history, her guidance and tutelage has produced a family whose impact on Ghanaian politics will be felt for generations,” Otumfuor said in his tribute.



He stressed that the handy work of the late Hajia Mariama has produced a son in the person of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who occupies the second highest position in the country.



“How sad that she will not be around to see what the future holds for her son, but indeed the matriarch can depart in response to the call of her creator in the knowledge that she has impacted upon her nation,” he added.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia died on September 13, 2021 at age 82.