I’m really frightened about Ghana’s future – Kwesi Pratt reacts to Bryan Acheampong’s comment

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed concern over the future of Ghana due to recent political developments.



Kwesi Pratt’s concern follows a statement made by the Minister of Food and Agriculture who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern region Bryan Acheampong.



The Minister is on record as saying that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The other issue being the appointment of pro-NPP official to the Electoral Commission office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on April 12, 2023, he stressed that Bryan Acheampong's statement could create an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty in the country, especially in the lead-up to the general elections.



He added that the statement was not in line with democratic principles and could undermine the peaceful transfer of power in the country as well as create a perception of bias and erode public confidence in the fairness and integrity of the electoral process.



“I am frightened for the future of Ghana; I’m really frightened for the future of Ghana.



“…we have gone a step further, a card-bearing professor, swearing in as a member of the electoral commission. So, it gives more meaning to the threats of not handling over under any circumstance.



“If there is an election dispute and this gentleman is sitting on the electoral commission, how are we going to resolve it? So, when you listen to this gentleman who has just been appointed unto the electoral commission and you get a leading member of the government, in fact, a cabinet minister says that we would never hand over power to the NDC, what conclusion comes to mind after listening to this gentleman?



“So even the statement that Bryan Acheampong made, which ought to be placed in the context of this development, is even worse. The statement gets more meaning, it gets amplifications if you add all of these considerations.



“Look we are accelerating at an unprecedented pace into Armageddon, that is what is happening, I mean what is this?



“I am really scared about the future of this country. And I think that all right-thinking people must be very scared about the future of our country.



“But Randy (host) jokes aside, we should be worried about the future of our country, I’m very deeply worried," he said.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...



"It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



On the other hand, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The three are Dr. Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.



They took office at a short Jubilee House ceremony on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The appointments have, however, seen some criticisms by some factions in the public with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the commission with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







