I’m ready to lecture Mahama, Bagbin and Franklin Cudjoe on economics – Wontumi

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako has offered to school former President John Dramani Mahama, founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on economics.



Chairman Wontumi who touts himself as the latest economist in town said henceforth, he will be their new teacher to ensure that these people including members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) do not fail in that subject.



According to him, these people are averse to the introduction of the E-levy because of their weak fundamentals in economics but he is prepared to take them through the importance of the E-levy and the benefits the country stands to gain



“Franklin Cudjoe and John Dramani Mahama from now onwards I will be your Economics Teacher. Chairman Wontumi will lecture you on Economics because your fundamentals in the subject area are weak.



"NDC, I will be your Economics Teacher, Alban Bagbin I will be your Economics Teacher because you cannot sit in parliament and disgrace us. This is simple Economics and if you read Livingston’s books you will see.



"I will henceforth be your teacher so that you do not fail in that subject again that is why I have money. I am a top-class Economist in Ghana now”, he revealed on Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Arguing in support of the controversial levy, he said it would enable the government to raise money to complete various infrastructural projects, open up job opportunities and ensure that the economy bounces back.



These and many he observed will pin the NDC in opposition for a very long time for which reason they are seriously campaigning against it since it spells doom for their political future.