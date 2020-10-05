Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

I’m ready to debate Vanderpuye on infrastructural projects - Nii Lante Bannerman

MP for Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Odododiodoo, Mr Nii Lante Bannerman, has called for a debate between him and incumbent MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye in terms of developmental projects in the constituency.



According to him, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has failed the people of Odododiodoo despite the constituency always voting for him as parliamentary candidate.



He took a swipe at the Incumbent MP over the latter’s claims that he has delivered unprecedented infrastructure projects.



But addressing residents in the Odododiodoo constituency on Sunday as part of Vice President,Dr Mahamudu Bawumia tour of the Greater Accra Region, the Parliamentary candidate expressed his readiness to face off against Nii Lante Vanderpuye on the achievement in the constituency.



“I am willing to present myself for a debate with Nii Lante Vanderpuye any day, anytime, anywhere. And we will settle the matter once and for all in terms of infrastructure projects.”



According to him, the current level of development in the constituency is better than what was provided by the opposition NDC during its eight years in office.





