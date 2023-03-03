I’m ready to be the president Ghanaians are looking for – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr John Dramani Mahama has said he is ready to become the kind of President Ghanaians are looking for.



Having been in opposition for eight years, the former President said in the last three to four years, he has studied Ghana’s problems and has spoken with a lot of scholars and can say he has learnt a lot.



Mr Mahama who is calling for change in government in 2024 further noted that “I know how to deliver that badly needed change because, during the last three to four years, I have studied our problems, I have continued to listen to each and every one of you, and to a variety of scholars and experts – I can say with full confidence that I learned a lot during the period and I am ready to be the President Ghanaians are looking for.”



Speaking at the launch of his campaign in the Volta region on Thursday, 2 March 2023, he continued that “in our present state, it is no longer sufficient to sit on the sidelines and offer suggestions, which are most likely to be ignored.”



For this reason, he said “I am, therefore, coming before you, in all humility, and in response to calls from my party and the generality of the people of Ghana, to offer myself, to serve this country and its people that I love so dearly, by first putting myself up for election in the NDC Presidential Primaries.



“There are many who say that my words, just before leaving office in 2016, that posterity will be my judge, have proven prophetic in the face of the disastrous performance of the NPP government and their harrowing dismantling of our country’s prospects. I am not the kind of leader who derives pleasure from or who can smile at our failings — even the failings of my political opponents.



“As noted by Otto Von Bismarck, a wise man learns from the mistakes of others. As far as I am concerned, there is no vindication to be derived from the sufferings of the Ghanaian people.”



Mr Mahama stressed “I am offering myself for public office at this time because I appreciate the enormity of the task ahead owing to the level of damage done to our country by this government. And I also know that such a mountainous task requires a steady, unifying, and experienced hand to build the Ghana we want together.”



He told his audience “this is no time for experimentation. Ghana at this time does not need a ‘try me too’ leader.”



In his view, Ghana urgently needs a leader with an unwavering desire to get things done in a no-frills, no thrills, business-like manner not one enamored with sloganeering, excessive partisanship, personal comfort, and shallow populism.



Ghana’s next leader according to Mr Mahama should exercise sound judgement and be able to make the right calls and at the right time. A leader who accepts responsibility and works to fix the problem and not shift blame onto others.



He said the leader should be one whose heart is filled with compassion for the people and who has the humility to connect with and understand the needs of the people he serves.



“Our country requires a visionary leader who would build a prosperous and progressive Ghana for all Ghanaians and not a few,” he added.



Mr Mahama noted that he and members of the NDC, will not run a government of slogans; instead, they will run a government of action.



Touching further on leadership, he said “a leader should be held accountable for his promises to the people. Your word should always be your bond. Ghana’s next leader should exercise sound judgement and be able to make the right calls and at the right time.



“Such a leader must have the humility and presence of mind to take responsibility for what has gone wrong and be willing to act timeously to get the numerous problems resolved.



“He should be a leader whose heart is filled with compassion for the people and who has the humility to connect with and understand the needs of the people he serves.



“He should not be a leader who views the public purse as a family heirloom or even the mandate given him to govern as the manifestation of a birthright.



“A leader who has his sights on leaving a legacy for posterity.”



Mr Mahama noted that with all the humility he can muster, he believes he possesses these qualities and that he is uniquely placed, having sat back the past few years to take stock of the country’s path.



He said he is aware of the extent of work that awaits the next government as “there is so much to fix; there is so much to repair; and there is so much to heal.’



Despite the taunting task, he declared “I am set and ready! Very ready, to Build The Ghana We Want Together with you. Our mission is to get out of the current nightmare. And to get out of it together, reaching to one another, listening to one another, providing hope for all. Working with a pool of experienced, talented, and passionate men and women, and with many others from non-political backgrounds including the private sector and civil society who simply want the best for Ghana and who desire to transform our country and its people, it can and will be done.”