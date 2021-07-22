I'm prepared to wear my own shoes - Kissi Agyebeng declares

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has declared that he will walk in his own shoes in the execution of his work.



He explained that there is no pressure on him to walk in the shoes of anyone, and most especially that of his predecessor, Martin Amidu.



"Honourable Chair, there was a reference made to heavy shoes of a known individual. Honourable Chair, I'd like to state that I'd prefer to wear my own shoes in the sense that I am my own man and I'm coming with my own experiences and professional training



"In this quest, my conscience and my learning of the law are going to be my guide,” he explained.



Kissi Agyebeng is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to be vetted for Special Prosecutor per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).



