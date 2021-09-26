I'm out of Parliament for the benefit of the nation - Former MP

Politics of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, laureate of the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global, has said the award will inspire her to do more in support of human development for the benefit of the nation.



"This award will inspire me to do more, now that I'm out of Parliament, for benefit of the nation," the elated former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe said.



She was awarded a humanitarian award for her valuable contribution and support to human development at the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global ceremony, held in Accra.



The 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global, held on the theme, "Celebrating Change Makers" is held annually to recognise, honour and celebrate volunteer leaders, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists, corporations and professionals, to reward them for their valuable contributions to society.



The former MP, who was also a former Deputy Minister for the Environment, won the best Humanitarian Award in HIV/AIDS and other Communicable Diseases support category through her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Pro-Link Organisation.



Pro-Link Organisation has for the past twenty (20) years provided places of abode and support to persons living with HIV/ AIDS in nine support groups and other communicable diseases across the country.



The NGO also aims at preventing gender-based violence and the promotion of education in deprived communities has offices in all the former 10 regions of Ghana.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Dr Heloo expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and stated the award will inspire her to do more.



She challenged young people to brighten the little corners in which they lived through what she described as ‘little service’ to humanity to make the world a better place for all.



The former MP, who is also development consultant observed that lawmakers were engaged in humanitarian work on daily basis through their numerous developmental initiatives and urged them to do more in the service to humanity.



The event attracted a large number of humanitarian service workers and providers, stakeholders and change-maker in various fields across the globe.



Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an international evangelist, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said character assassination of the hard-won reputation of people did not help in nation building.



"It's important for a nation to honour people who distinguish themselves," he said and called for an all hands-on deck approach and encouragement of one another in the service to humanity.



"Let us use our position to win friends, encourage people because whatever we have today is transient, we all have a responsibility to let all hands be on deck to make Ghana a better place,” Rev Dr Tetteh said.



Other award categories include best Humanitarian Civil Servant of the year, best Humanitarian Health Worker of the year, best Humanitarian Prison Support NGO of the year, best Child Education humanitarian of the year and best Community Child Protection of the year, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and others.



Organisers of the event said over 500 entries were received for the various categories.



Among the guests who graced the event were Mr Tamas Fesherdes, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana; Mr David Bekesi, Deputy Director, Embassy of Hungary; and Mr Mari Ellis, Managing Director, Euracare.