I’m optimistic about future of Ghana despite negative impact of coronavirus – Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has wished all Ghanaians a happy new year celebration.



Dr Bawumia said he is optimistic about the future of Ghana despite the negative impact of the coronavirus on the economy and also the people.



In his new year message to Ghanaians, he said “I thank God for seeing us through 2021. I also pray for those who we unfortunately lost, during the year.”



“As we have entered the new year, I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful. We are different ethnicities, different religions but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity and we should continue to focus on that."



“Not withstanding the global economic impact of COVID-19, I am very optimistic about Ghana’s future and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on,” he added.