I’m open to all statements whether malicious or not, I’m building open society – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is building an open society where there is absolute respect for freedom of expression.



He indicated that he is receptive to all manner of statements said about him whether or not those pronouncements are malicious.



Mr Akufo-Addo said these during a church service held at the seat of government, the Jubilee House today, Thursday, January 6.



“We see this as part of the work that we have to do for the people of Ghana,” he said.



He added “Prepared to be opened to all kinds of all statements, some malicious but we take it all on board. We are trying to build an open society, a nation that guarantees freedom of all sorts.



“So, those who are at the front of it have to have the temperament and the spirit, the psyche that enables us to tolerate whatever is said.



“In many cases be able to devise any truths in what is said and use it for the betterment of our society.”