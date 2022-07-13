'I'm number 8 on the ballot, vote for me' - NPP chair hopeful Abankwa-Yeboah tells delegates

Politics of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The date for the national elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is almost due and the aspirants vying for the various positions will be battling it out on July 15-17, 2022.



It is on the back of this that the treasurer, Mr. George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah who is seeking to become the chairman of the party has urged delegates to check him out on the number 8 slot of the ballot paper and vote for him.



In a message to the delegates, he preached unity and also called on the other aspirants to display a high grade of mutual respect before, during, and after the contest.



According to him, unity and mutual respect towards other contestants as well as towards all members of the party is his number one priority.



"All of us must show mutual respect to one another to prove to our opponents that there is a binding chord of unity amongst us so that Ghanaians would watch and say yes, this is a seriously determined party.



"Needless to say UNITED WE STAND BUT DIVIDED WE FALL. So long as we want to break the 8-year cycle, we must present a strong undividable front to face 2024," he said.



Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah who has repeatedly advocated for unity in the party pointed out that he is not going to wage any divisive and dirty messages because after his election victory, he would like to work hand in hand with his fellow contestants to plan and execute policies to surmount the big hurdle of 2024.



He observed that unlike the National Democratic Congress (NDC), anytime the NPP is in government, it puts the country in the right direction.



About Abankwa-Yeboah



Mr. Abankwah-Yeboah is a native of Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



He attended the Achimota Secondary School and holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Masters in Business Administration (Finance option) and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Ghana-Legon.



He has served on boards, councils and committees of the Accra Technical University, Koforidua Technical University, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana (PMAG), Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Gulf Consolidated Limited, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research among others.



He is the Director of United Perfumery and Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and the Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Pharmaceuticals Limited.



Mr Abankwah-Yeboah is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has risen through the ranks of the party from being a polling station chairman in 2006, to being a member of the Greater Accra Regional Finance Committee, the Greater Accra Regional Treasurer and the Deputy Director of Campaign and Fundraising in 2016.



He is currently the patron of Patriotic Volunteers and the Women’s Wing of the Asylum Down Electoral area and the National Treasurer of the party.