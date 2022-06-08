I’m not the one to judge Akufo-Addo for heaven or hell – Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has denied the alleged claims made about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggesting he will miss heaven following the construction of a national cathedral.



The lawmaker described those allegations as “malicious and ridiculous”.



“All those who have cared to listen to me on the matter in issue will attest to the fact that I have been consistent about the blatant constitutional violations, flagrant breach of procurement laws and misplaced priorities at this time of excruciating economic crisis — those have been my paramount focus as MP, conscious of my constitutional mandate,” Mr Ablakwa said in a Facebook post.



“As Christians, the Biblical injunction is not to judge others, and to work out our own salvation; I am not one to ever pontificate on who qualifies to make it to Heaven or Hell,” he added.



He further noted attempts to bury the germane issues inherent in Akufo-Addo’s decision to spend tax payer’s money to build a national cathedral will come to nought.



“The juvenile attempts to malign the messenger instead of responding to the germane issues which are of enormous public interest cannot provide a cover for the egregious and ungodly legal violations that have been occasioned with impunity under the guise of fulfilling the President’s personal pledge to the Almighty.”



