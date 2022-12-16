I’m not rich but I have goodwill to serve NDC well – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

NDC Chairman aspirant Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said he may not be rich as some persons in the party who want to use money to influence delegates to vote for them, however, he has what it takes to serve the umbrella family with dignity.



Asiedu Nketiah who has served as the General secretary of the NDC for the past 18 years says he is committed to winning power for the party in 2024 and put the party back on track to deliver good governance to the people of Ghana.



In an interview with Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ Wednesday morning, General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, discounted allegations that he is greedy and wants to lead the party for personal gains.



He said he had dedicated more than three decades serving the NDC in various capacities in which he served diligently and delivered results to the satisfaction of all and added that his experience over the years will make him a competent national chairman when voted for.



”I have dedicated myself to the service of the party. After I served in President Rawlings’ government a s a minister, I have turned down all offers that have come my way to serve as a minister in our previous NDC governments. In all these, I have continued to serve the party as a General Secretary,” he said.



”So I told the party people about my intentions to lead the party and I was frank with them that I am not rich but I have goodwill. As we speak, some persons in the NPP are carrying huge sums of money looking for some of our candidates they can buy and plant them within the system so I want all my activities to be transparent just as they have known me over the years,” Asiedu Nketiah emphasised.



To him, that is the reason for launching a short code on the day he launched his campaign to solicit funds to help keep his campaign afloat.



”I have some people saying while they are sharing money to people, I am now begging for funds but I never got bothered because the contribution from the app has helped me,” he said while expressing gratitude to the contributors.



He also acknowledged the various contributions made by his supporters when he announced his short code for financial support and wished they vote based on the track record of candidates rather than selling their votes.



He believes elections should not be about selling votes to the highest bidder since the act can result in delegates voting into office persons who may not be fit for purpose.