I’m not leaving parliament in 2024 – Prempeh

Politics of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, has vehemently debunked media reports that he will leave parliament after his current tenure expires in 2024.



The lawmaker, who doubles as the Minister of Energy, made his maiden appearance in parliament on January 7, 2009.



Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), caused a stir a few days ago when he allegedly said Dr. Prempeh would not seek re-election in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



But in a sharp rebuttal, the Manhyia South lawmaker has stated emphatically that he has never met nor discussed his political future with Mr. Nsenkyire, therefore, his recent comments should be treated with contempt.



Dr. Prempeh said he was utterly shocked by Mr. Nsenkyire’s comments that he was set to exit parliament in 2024, stressing that he has never made such a statement to Mr. Nsenkyire.



“I have never met nor discussed my political future, especially my parliamentary aspirations with Nsenkyire or anybody, so his comments should be treated with the greatest contempt that it deserves”, he declared.



Napo, who is a Medical Doctor by profession, it would be recalled, appeared in parliament for the first time on January 7, 2009, after winning the then Manhyia Constituency MP elections with a landslide victory.



Since then, he has been able to win three additional parliamentary elections to represent the people of Manhyia South Constituency in parliament.